Explosion Near Indian Embassy In Kabul, All Officials Safe: Sources

A huge explosion occurred near Indian Embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul this morning, sources have said. According to government sources, there has been some physical damage to windows and doors of the Embassy, all officials are safe.Smoke could be seen rising from Kabul's diplomatic area. According to news agency AFP, it is not clear what the target was.More details are awaited.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

