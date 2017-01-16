Goa Polls: Election Commission Issues Notice To Arvind Kejriwal For 'Bribery' Remark

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has been issued a notice by the Election Commission for purportedly promoting bribery after he said that voters in Goa should accept money from the BJP and Congress but cast their ballot for the AAP, at a rally earlier this month.Mr Kejriwal had addressed the people of Benaulim and said, "If Congress or BJP candidates offer money, do not refuse it. Accept it as your own money. But when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of the AAP candidate."The Election Commission said that, prima facie, it is of the opinion that Mr Kejriwal's statements at the rally violated the model code which came into force in Goa on January 4. It said that the Delhi Chief Minister's statement amounts to "abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery". It further said that strict action will be taken should Mr Kejriwal fail to respond by the afternoon of January 19.The Congress had taken offence to Mr Kejriwal's comments and had demanded the Election Commission to take action."Kejriwal's appeal to the people to take money from all political parties and vote for AAP is a clear case of inducing people to be corrupt. This is an insult to the sensitive voters from Goa," Congress spokesperson Trajano D'Mello had said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded former Inspector General of Prisons Elvis Gomes as their Chief Ministerial candidate in Goa, which goes to polls on February 4.

