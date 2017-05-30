Defence Minister's Scientific Adviser Satheesh Reddy's Tenure Extended

G Satheesh Reddy, a missile scientist, was in May 2015 appointed scientific adviser to the defence minister for a fixed two-year term.

G Satheesh Reddy has contributed in navigation and avionics technologies.

New Delhi:  The government has extended the tenure of G Satheesh Reddy, scientific adviser to the defence minister, by one year. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved extension of his tenure for one year with effect from June 4, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Mr Reddy, a scientist, was in May 2015 appointed to the post for a fixed two-year term. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is looking after the charge of the defence ministry, following the appointment of Manohar Parrikar as Goa Chief Minister.

Mr Reddy is a missile scientist and has contributed in navigation and avionics technologies. He was appointed scientific adviser after former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar decided to split the post of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief.

Earlier, the DRDO chief used to be the scientific adviser to the defence minister.
 

