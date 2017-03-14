Congress Wants Supreme Court To Stop Manohar Parrikar's Oath In Goa. Hearing Soon: 10 Points

Congress has challenged Manohar Parrikar as Goa Chief Minister; court will decide today (File)

Panaji: The Supreme Court will this morning hear the Congress' petition against the BJP being invited to form government in Goa despite winning fewer seats in the assembly elections. The party will seek a stay on Manohar Parrikar's oath ceremony as Goa Chief Minister, planned for 5 pm today. It has also written to Governor Mridula Sinha asking her to scrap Mr Parrikar's swearing-in ceremony. The Congress has also given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over issue of government formation in Goa and Manipur, according to news agency ANI