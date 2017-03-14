Congress Wants Supreme Court To Stop Manohar Parrikar's Oath In Goa. Hearing Soon: 10 Points

Congress has challenged Manohar Parrikar as Goa Chief Minister; court will decide today (File)
Panaji: The Supreme Court will this morning hear the Congress' petition against the BJP being invited to form government in Goa despite winning fewer seats in the assembly elections. The party will seek a stay on Manohar Parrikar's oath ceremony as Goa Chief Minister, planned for 5 pm today. It has also written to Governor Mridula Sinha asking her to scrap Mr Parrikar's swearing-in ceremony. The Congress has also given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over issue of government formation in Goa and Manipur, according to news agency ANI
In election results announced on Saturday, the Congress won 17 seats and the BJP was second with 13. Both were short of 21, the minimum number of seats needed in the 40-member Goa assembly to form government.
The BJP moved swiftly to secure the support of regional parties Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party or MGP and Goa Forward and some Independent legislators and had by Sunday evening met the Governor to stake claim. The new allies had one condition - the BJP's Manohar Parrikar should be Chief Minister.
Mr Parrikar said on Monday that he had resigned as defence minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet to return to his home state and to the post he held before he was called to Delhi.
Mr Parrikar, who met the Governor on Sunday evening to stake claim, said BJP chief Amit Shah and union Minister Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari would attend today's oath ceremony.
After being sworn in Chief Minister, Mr Parrikar will have to prove within 15 days that he has majority support in the Goa assembly and will also have to within six months be elected to the state legislature. A newly elected legislator will vacate a seat for that.
"The BJP is stealing elections in Goa, Manipur. Party that comes second has no right to form government," Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted on Monday. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who has been overseeing the BJP's Goa affairs retorted, "The Congress was busy in Goa with five to six candidates claiming leadership. So they did not have time to discuss with alliance partners."
Several newly elected Congress MLAs or legislators are livid that the party's state leadership did not move fast enough to get the support of four legislators that it needed. "It is miserable and horrible...people trusted the Congress and voted for us...we get a clear 17 seats and we still couldn't manage to form government... we are the laughing stock," said Jennifer Monserrate, a Congress leader elected from Taleigao (North Goa).
Sources say Ms Monserrate and some other Congress legislators like Vishwajeet Rane have indicated that they could be looking at quitting the party.
They have in private compared the efforts of Congress' Goa in charge Digvijaya Singh to those of Nitin Gadkari , who began negotiations with regional parties immediately after election results were announced.