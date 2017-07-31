Chinese Soldiers Entered Uttarakhand's Barahoti Last Week: Home Ministry Officials

Chinese soldiers entered into Uttarakhand's Barahoti last week and stayed for about two hours before leaving, the Home Ministry confirmed on Monday. The incident took place on July 25, around 9 am.The Chinese entered around 800 metres to 1 km into Indian territory; people were reportedly asked to take their cattle and leave. Last year, soldiers from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered the Barahoti area around the same time.India and China are locked in a standoff at the border in Sikkim, the longest between the two countries since the 1962 war.China says Indian troops crossed the border at Sikkim in June to stop the Chinese army from constructing a road on a remote Himalayan plateau it calls Donglang. Bhutan says the region is Doklam, and is part of its kingdom.India, a close ally of Bhutan, deployed troops to stop the road construction project, prompting Beijing to accuse India of trespassing on Chinese soil.Two days after China's transgression in Barahoti, India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval travelled to Beijing and met with the Chinese leadership including President Xi Jinping. Mr Doval highlighted "major problems" in ties during his meetings.