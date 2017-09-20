CBI Agents Charged With Trespass For Trying To Raid The Wrong Judge

Highlights Five CBI officers arrived at Jusice CR Dash's home late last night They were meant to raid retired Chief Justice under probe for corruption Accused of trespass, CBI put out a denial saying 'rumours' are 'baseless'

House of High Court Justice CR Dash in Cuttack where CBI arrived yesterday night.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is in big trouble after allegedly landing up at the home of an Orissa High Court judge though it was looking to raid a retired Chief Justice under investigation for corruption. Accused of trespass in a formal complaint filed by the police, the CBI put out a denial today.NDTV has learnt how the agency went to the home of High Court Justice CR Dash in Cuttack when they actually meant to search retired Justice I Kudesia.While this was confirmed by the state DGP RP Sharma, the agency spokesperson said, "Rumours of raids at the premises of a sitting Orissa High Court judge are baseless."The Odisha Police, however, told NDTV that around five CBI officers arrived at the home of Justice Dash, around 1:30 am last night.The officers demanded to be let in, claiming they had a search warrant. The team allegedly tried to force open the gates and barge into the home even after being told by security guards that a sitting judge lives there and the man they were looking for had vacated seven years ago and now lives in Noida.The officers argued not just with the home-guards but also an armed policeman who was stationed outside. When a local patrol van passed the area, they all moved from the Cantonment Road where all judges stay to the local police station.There, they were told by the station officer about the faux pas they had made.The High Court Bar Association held a meeting today and resolved to strike work, expressing, in a statement, "grave concern over the illegal and inhuman disturbance" at the house of a judge.Justice Dash was elevated as an additional judge of the Orissa High Court in 2009.He reportedly complained to Odisha Chief Justice Vineet Saran, after which top police officers were summoned to the court. Lawyers have demanded an inquiry by a High Court or Supreme Court judge into the incident. The lawyers strike is on till 1 pm on Thursday.However, the CBI officials now face a criminal case of trespassing among other charges.