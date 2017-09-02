Can't Control Nature But Haven't Moved An Inch: Bombay High Court On Mumbai Floods

The remarks were made by a division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice NM Jamdar while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by advocate Atal Bihari Dubey seeking a second doppler radar system to be set up in the city and other measures to be taken to ensure that people do not suffer due to floods.

All India | | Updated: September 02, 2017 14:57 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Can't Control Nature But Haven't Moved An Inch: Bombay High Court On Mumbai Floods

The Bombay High Court remarked that the situation in Mumbai after floods has not improved for many years

Mumbai:  The Bombay High Court has said we cannot control nature but the situation in the city of Mumbai which has been facing floods during monsoons regularly has not improved in the past few years.

The remarks were made by a division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice NM Jamdar while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by advocate Atal Bihari Dubey seeking a second doppler radar system to be set up in the city and other measures to be taken to ensure that people do not suffer due to floods.

"We cannot control nature. But this is not the first time this is happening in Mumbai. We have not moved an inch," Chief Justice Chellur said.
 
mumbai rain

The PIL, filed a few years back, identified a site and asked to set up a second doppler radar system in the city so that people won't have to suffer from the floods again


The PIL was filed a few years back and in 2016 the court was informed by the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that a site was identified and sanctioned in suburban Goregaon to set up a doppler radar.

Petitioner's counsel SC Naidu yesterday told the court that till date there has been no progress in the matter. "The site has been sanctioned but at a premium rate due to which the matter has become stagnant," Mr Naidu told the court.

He pointed out that this year too on August 29 Mumbai came to a standstill due to heavy rains. The court has now posted the petition for hearing on September 7.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READHouston Man Comes Back To Flood-Hit Home, Finds 9-Foot Alligator Inside
Bombay High CourtPublic interest litigationMumbai floods

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoiPhone 8Jio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................