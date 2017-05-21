Cannes Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor Makes Her First Appearance In A Prismatic Saree

After actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor is all set to make her appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival tonight. The 31-year-old actress, who arrived at the French Riviera on Friday along with her sister Rhea Kapoor, revealed her first look at Cannes 2017 on social media. Sonam Kapoor, who had to squeeze in press interactions a day early, looked gorgeous in a NorBlack NorWhite prismatic saree paired with a white blouse. A slow-motion video of Sonam walking down the stairs was shared by Rhea and captioned: "When you squeeze in press a day early and you gotta run but gotta up the glamour quotient- #sportyspice Day 1 #cannes2017 @sonamkapoor in @norblacknorwhite @lynn_ban @lorealmakeup."Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya and Sonam Kapoor are representing the cosmetic giant L'Oreal at Cannes.
See the pictures shared by Sonam Kapoor here:
Sonam Kapoor will attend the Cannes for the seventh time this year. On May 18, she shared a few throwback pictures from her last year's red carpet appearance.
In a recent interview to news agency PTI, the Raanjhanaa actress spoke about her preparations for the Cannes this year. Sonam said that she 'has not prepared much' for her appearance at the Cannes this time. "This year, since we are busy doing so many other things, I have not prepared much for Cannes. Usually, my sister Rhea styles me and she is busy making the film Veere Di Wedding. I was busy shooting for two films and promoting our fashion brand Rheson," PTI quoted Sonam as saying.
She added: ""We decided not to put any pressure on ourselves and just have a good time. So we don't think about it much. It's not about the status quo of being on the red carpet."
Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan closed her red carpet appearance at Cannes dressed in a red Ralph & Russo gown. See pictures here.
A goddess, a diva or a queen ? She is all of that and so much more! RT if you agree #CannesQueenAishwarya#LifeAtCannes#AishwaryaAtCannespic.twitter.com/OETJOSFkMm— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
Facing the lens, #AishwaryaRaiBachchan living her #LifeAtCannes! Follow us for more on #AishwaryaAtCannespic.twitter.com/ipAhr9oFge— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
Aishwarya was the second Bollywood celebrity to take over the Cannes red carpet after Deepika Padukone. The Piku actress had made her final appearance on Thursday.
Standing tall. #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/nXJKJPhqlR— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Mallika Sherawat, Nandita Das, Amy Jackson, Shruti Haasan and music composer A R Rahman also made appearances at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.