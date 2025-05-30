Advertisement

Jharkhand Class 12 Result Likely To Be Declared On May 31, Details Here

Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025: Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to declare the Class 12 results for Science and Commerce tomorrow.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Jharkhand Class 12 Result Likely To Be Declared On May 31, Details Here
Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025: JAC likely to declare the class 12 result tomorrow.
Education Result
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Jharkhand Academic Council expected to declare the Class 12 results tomorrow.
Result will be declared for Science and Commerce stream students only.
Students will be able to check their result on the official website.

Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the Jharkhand Class 12 results tomorrow, May 31, 2025 for Commerce and Science stream students. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official website of JAC, jacresults.com, as per the official notice. The Jharkhand Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025.

The JAC will hold the exam results publication event for yearly intermediate examinations in Ranchi on May 31 from 11:30 AM and the results are expected to be made available on the official websites of JAC, jacresults.com and DigiLocker from 12:30 PM.

As per the official notice, only Commerce and Science result will be announced at tomorrow's event. Jharkhand Academic Council is yet to release any update regarding the results of Arts students.

Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025: How To Check Your Result?

  • Visit the official website of JAC, jacresults.com.
  • Click on the "JAC 12th result 2025" link.
  • Enter your login credentials and hit "submit" button.
  • Your results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download your result for future reference.

Jharkhand Class 12 Result: Last Year's Performance

Students in the Science stream achieved an overall passing percentage of 72.70 per cent last year while Commerce students recorded a passing percentage of 90.60 per cent.

Students who fail to meet the minimum requirement for clearing the Jharkhand class 12 examinations will be given a chance to save their academic year by allowing to appear for supplementary examinations later this year.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025, Jharkhand Class 12 Result, Jharkhand Result
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com