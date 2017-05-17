Cannes Film Festival Live Updates Day 1: What Deepika Padukone Wore

New Delhi:  The Cannes Film Festival 2017 begins on Wednesday and actress Deepika Padukone will be the first Indian face on the red carpet this year. Deepika, 31, is making her Cannes debut as L'Oreal ambassador and will walk the red carpet on Wednesday and Thursday. Ahead of the grand opening, Deepika Padukone met the press in a red dress by Johanna Ortiz. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will walk the red carpet on May 19 and 21 respectively. Other Indian celebrities expected at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 are actresses Mallika Sherawat and Shruti Haasan and composer A R Rahman.


May 17, 2017
15:58 (IST)
Sunny side up
May 17, 2017
15:55 (IST)
Deepika in hair and make-up earlier today:

May 17, 2017
15:52 (IST)
Will Smith is a jury member this year


May 17, 2017
15:45 (IST)
Shruti Haasan is also in Cannes, in aid of her new film Sanghamitra
May 17, 2017
15:43 (IST)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor haven't left Mumbai yet but Deepika isn't the only desi girl in Cannes at the moment. Mallika Sherawat, a regular at the film festival, is also Cannes-bound:
