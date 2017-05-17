Cannes Film Festival Live Updates Day 1: What Deepika Padukone Wore

Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival (Courtesy: deepika.padukone.fanpage)

The Cannes Film Festival 2017 begins on Wednesday and actress Deepika Padukone will be the first Indian face on the red carpet this year. Deepika, 31, is making her Cannes debut as L'Oreal ambassador and will walk the red carpet on Wednesday and Thursday. Ahead of the grand opening, Deepika Padukone met the press in a red dress by Johanna Ortiz. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will walk the red carpet on May 19 and 21 respectively. Other Indian celebrities expected at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 are actresses Mallika Sherawat and Shruti Haasan and composer A R Rahman.