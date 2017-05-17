Cannes Film Festival Live Updates Day 1: What Deepika Padukone Wore

New Delhi: The Cannes Film Festival 2017 begins on Wednesday and actress Deepika Padukone will be the first Indian face on the red carpet this year. Deepika, 31, is making her Cannes debut as L'Oreal ambassador and will walk the red carpet on Wednesday and Thursday. Ahead of the grand opening, Deepika Padukone met the press in a red dress by Johanna Ortiz. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will walk the red carpet on May 19 and 21 respectively. Other Indian celebrities expected at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 are actresses Mallika Sherawat and Shruti Haasan and composer A R Rahman.
Sunny side up
. @deepikapadukone looking radiant on her first morning in Cannes, as she soaks up the sun by the French Riviera. #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/Ly2kQTK1f4- L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Deepika in hair and make-up earlier today:
. @DeepikaPadukone strikes a fun pose for her fans, giving an exclusive peek into her #LifeAtCannes! Tell us what you think about it! pic.twitter.com/7MwYmJer5Q- L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Shruti Haasan is also in Cannes, in aid of her new film Sanghamitra
Hello jet lag my old friend :) #latolondon#fiveamblur#cannescalling- shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) May 17, 2017
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor haven't left Mumbai yet but Deepika isn't the only desi girl in Cannes at the moment. Mallika Sherawat, a regular at the film festival, is also Cannes-bound:
Cannes here I come:) #Cannesfilmfestival2017pic.twitter.com/GFw0H7g4vK- Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) May 17, 2017
