Inquiry Begins Into Patna Boat Tragedy In Which 24 People Died: 10 Facts

Patna Boat Tragedy: More than half of the people drowned in river Ganga close to the bank. (AFP)

Patna: Five more bodies were recovered from Ganga this morning, raising the number of deceased in Patna boat tragedy to 24. The boat, carrying around 40 people, capsized on Saturday evening. The state government has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Six of the rescued people have been admitted in a local hospital. Prime Minister Modi, who expressed his grief over the accident on Saturday, has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh.