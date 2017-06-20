At Rs 6 Per Hour, Vodafone Offers Unlimited Data To Counter Jio

Amid heightened competition in the telecom industry triggered by aggressive tariff pricing by new entrant Jio, Vodafone India has announced an unlimited night data plan starting at Rs 6 per hour to its prepaid customers. Vodafone's "SuperNight" pack, applicable between 1 am and 6 am, enables "truly unlimited 3G/4G data usage" and download for five hours at Rs 29. Vodafone India, the Indian unit of British telecom major Vodafone, said the pack can be activated any time of the day but will be applicable only during five hours - from 1 am to 6 am.Vodafone's prepaid customers can make unlimited repeat purchases of the SuperNight voucher and "enjoy data at just Rs 6/hour", the company said in a release dated June 19. Vodafone India added that the pricing of Vodafone SuperNight may vary from circle to circle."...Like all other 'Super' products, it (Vodafone SuperNight) breaks all price barriers that concern customers in their use of internet. Today's youth is born into mobility and mobile phone plays a central role in their life...These SuperNight packs will enable them to download as much data as they want for five hours at a fixed, nominal price...," Vodafone India chief commercial officer Sandeep Kataria said.The offer on SuperNight "can be best used to browse and download a variety of content from Vodafone Play", the telecom operator said. Vodafone Play is a Live TV, movies and music videos streaming service from Vodafone.The subscription to Vodafone Play is free, it said.How to subscribeVodafone prepaid users can activate the Vodafone SuperNight on their phones by dialing *444*4#. The SuperNight offer can also be purchased via digital channels or retail touch points, Vodafone said.Free voice calls and aggressive data tariffs by Jio have led to high competition in the Indian telecom industry, pushing existing telecom operators to lower their tariffs.Jio is also offering prepaid recharges starting Rs 19. Vodafone India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vodafone Group Plc. Vodafone has mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 57 more, and has fixed broadband operations in 17 markets.