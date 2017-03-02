Arun Jaitley To NDTV: Congress-Samajwadi Party Tie 'Born Out Of Nervousness'

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley today said the Congress made a "monumental blunder" by opposing demonetisation and its alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh was "born out of nervousness". With two more rounds to go in the crucial election, the minister scoffed at the possibility of a hung assembly in the state, where the battle has been dubbed the "dress rehearsal" for the 2019 general elections.In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Mr Jaitley said, "The Congress made a monumental blunder... if the country did well in surgical strikes, economy is doing well, why should the Congress question it?""The psephologists are confused when they say hung assembly. I have not seen a hung verdict in a long time," Mr Jaitley said. Focussing on issues, he said, has helped the party organise its campaign. "The social coalition supporting us is large. We have succeeded in identifying a poor section. We will continue to support trade and reforms. We are confident of a victory and reforms process will go on," he said.