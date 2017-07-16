AR Rahman Reacts To Tamil Songs Controversy: We Tried Our Best

Highlights A R Rahman is currently in New York for the IIFA Awards On July 8, Rahman played a concert at Wembley in London Several concert-goers complained about the Tamil numbers that were sung

Was total disaster,for someone who made his name in Bollywood(at least on sheer numbers) it was disrespectful from him,even speaking Tamil — Apoorva Dixit (@apoorva_dixit) July 9, 2017

Was so disappointed and left half way through. The promoter #HumsiniEntertainment should of said 99% songs will be Tamil. I wouldnt of come — Rita Mistry (@RitaMistry) July 8, 2017

Need more Hindi Punjabi songs #ARRahman#Wembley#ssearena feels like come to a South Indian concert @arrahman — Saurabh Sethi (@Saurabh_Sethi25) July 8, 2017

But when such idiocy and ignorance is displayed especially when they think he owes them a refund. My God. New low level. — Steph 16-1 (@brahahamin) July 12, 2017

1.#India is Not Hindia

2. #Hindi is not mother of Music

3.This Earth not only for Hindi speaking ppl #ARRahman#stopHindiImposition — Mani Vasu (@ManiVasu2) July 14, 2017

When Rahman sir wins 2 Oscars and creates history, he is "An Indian", but 7-8 Tamil gaane kya gaa liye aap naraaz hote ho. What yaar? — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 14, 2017

The show was called 'Netru Indru Naalai', had 65% Hindi songs (Set List is out there). Music knows no boundaries / language. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 14, 2017