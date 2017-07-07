Amid Border Standoff, China's President Xi Jinping Praises India At BRICS Meet The meeting today was in run up to the forthcoming 9th BRICS Summit in September in Xiamen, China. President Xi Jinping of China said he looked forward to welcoming the BRICS leaders.

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT China's President Xi Jinping appreciated India's success in economic and social development. (File) Hamburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged words of praise today while speaking at an informal meeting of BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - in Germany's Hamburg where the two-day G20 summit is being held. As they had entered the room for the meeting, the two leaders shook hands and greeted each other.



A foreign ministry statement said that Mr Xi, while making concluding remarks at the meeting, "appreciated India's strong resolve against terrorism and the momentum in BRICS introduced under India's Chairmanship and through the outcomes of the Goa Summit in 2016. He also appreciated India's success in economic and social development and wished India even bigger success."



PM Modi, who spoke just before Mr Xi, "appreciated momentum in BRICS under the Chairmanship of President Xi and extended full cooperation and best wishes for the BRICS Xiamen Summit," the ministry said.



The two leaders will hold no bilateral meeting in Hamburg. While China said yesterday that "the atmosphere is not right" for a formal meeting between them, India, made it clear that it has not sought such a meeting. Both will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries on the sidelines of the main G20 summit, a group of leading industrialised and emerging economies.



India and China have since last month been caught in a lengthy stand-off at the border near Sikkim.



about the urgent need for New Delhi to withdraw its troops from Dokalam, an area near Sikkim that Beijing claims as its own. Indian soldiers had arrived at the area early in June to stop the construction of a road by the Chinese Army that India has said has security implications for it.



China says the Indian Army's actions violate an 1890 border agreement between Britain and China that previous Indian governments have pledged to uphold and that it will not move for any dialogue till Indian troops are pulled back.



Dokalam is near the Tibet, India, Bhutan trijunction. Bhutan which is militarily and diplomatically supported by India, says Dokalam, called Donglang by China, is Bhutanese territory.



Sources have said the Indian and Chinese governments have been in touch over the tension.



