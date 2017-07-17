Amarnath Bus Driver Who Saved Pilgrims During Terror Attack Feted

Earlier, on July 10, terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims in which eight persons lost their lives. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar also feted the brave bus driver.

All India | | Updated: July 17, 2017 23:25 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Amarnath Bus Driver Who Saved Pilgrims During Terror Attack Feted

Salim Sheikh helped save many lives in the terror attack on a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims.

Mumbai:  Salim Shaikh, the bus driver from Gujarat who saved many lives during the recent attack on Amarnath pilgrims, was today felicitated by a city-based organisation.

Earlier, on July 10, terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims in which eight persons lost their lives. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar also feted the brave bus driver.

"We respect all people who show extraordinary spirit of humanity. Salim is one of them and therefore, I felicitated him," Mr Shelar told PTI.

It was raining bullets but the remarkable courage and presence of mind shown by Sheikh helped save many lives in the terror attack on a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, according to survivors' accounts.

Mr Sheikh, the driver of the bus belonging to Om Travels from south Gujarat's Valsad town which was carrying 51 pilgrims, showed grit and determination, as he kept driving the vehicle in pitch darkness last night unfazed by the hail of bullets fired at the bus.

The Jammu and Kashmir government and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) had separately announced rewards totalling Rs five lakh for Mr Sheikh.

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READAt Doklam, Human Chains Face-Off, Soldiers Replaced Every 2 Hours
Amarnath attackSalim Shaikh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga Jasoos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................