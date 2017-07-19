All India Radio Rakes In Rs 10 Crore Through PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' generated revenue of Rs 5.19 crore between 2016-17 and Rs 4.78 crore in 2015-16 for All India Radio

All India | | Updated: July 19, 2017 19:46 IST
889 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
All India Radio Rakes In Rs 10 Crore Through PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat has generated Rs 10 crore for AIR in the last two fiscals.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' has generated revenue of about Rs 10 crore for the All India Radio (AIR) in the last two financial years, the Lok Sabha was informed today. In 2016-17, the revenue was to the tune of Rs 5.19 crore, while it was Rs 4.78 crore in 2015-16.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore, in a written reply, said regional version of the address is broadcast in 18 languages and 33 dialects on the same day after the completion of the original broadcast, adding the monthly radio address was also broadcast in English and Sanskrit. 

Mr Rathore said 'Mann Ki Baat' is beamed on transmitters for domestic audience, and through the internet and short wave transmitters for global listeners. 

Launched on October 3, 2014, PM Modi addresses the nation every month in 'Mann Ki Baat' programme in which he talks about immediate issues that need to be addressed. PM Modi had last addressed the nation on his monthly radio programme on June 25, the 42nd anniversary of the Emergency, where he called it the "darkest day in the history of India".

Trending

Share this story on

889 Shares
ALSO READPolice Says It Has Enough Evidence To Jail Actor Dileep In Kerala Actress Abduction Case
Narendra ModiAll India RadioMann Ki BaatModi Mann Ki Baatmonsoon session of Parliament

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga JasoosIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreReliance Jio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................