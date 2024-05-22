'Continue To Inspire Others': PM Modi Lauds Mamaearth Founder's Journey

Varun Alagh, who started Mamaearth in 2016, reflected on his startup journey.

Keep up the great work and continue to inspire others with your success, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising Varun Alagh, the founder of skincare brand Mamaearth. The Prime Minister's word of appreciation for Mr Alagh came after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted a video in which the Mamaearth founder reflected on his startup journey and the government's role in his success.

Mr Alagh revealed that he was from a “middle-class background” and started the company 8 years ago “from scratch” adding, “Today we employ more than 10000 people. It couldn't have been possible but for the ecosystem provided by the Modi government.”

He also talked about the importance of creating good jobs. "In the next 5 years, the focus has to be on creating good jobs, producing quality and focus on research," he said.

In response to Mr Alagh, PM Modi encouraged him to keep up the great work and continue to inspire others. He added that the BJP government “actively encourages StartUps and wealth creation,” claiming he was “proud of the youthful energy in every part of our nation, especially the Tier-2 and 3 cities.”

Mr Alagh's video is from the 'Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan' event hosted by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at his residence on May 20. The gathering brought together prominent IT professionals, innovators, startup leaders and intellectuals to discuss India's digital transformation under PM Modi's leadership.

During the same event, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal also shared his journey, recalling his father's initial scepticism about his food-delivery startup idea.

Mr Goyal recalled his father telling him, "tu janta hai tera baap kaun hai (Do you know who your father is),” clarifying that his father believed Mr Goyal would never be able to be successful in a startup venture because of their "humble background".

In response, PM Modi responded on X, saying that “one's surname doesn't matter” in today's India, adding, “What matters is hard work. Your journey is truly inspiring!” “We are committed to providing the right environment for the startups to flourish,” he added.

The event drew attendance from other personalities across various industries, including Urban Company founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Peak XV Partners' Managing Director Rajan Anandan, Map My India CEO Rohan Verma, Indian Cellular Association's chairman Pankaj Mohindroo and Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji, a prominent YouTuber.