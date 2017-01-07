After PM Narendra Modi's Praise, Nitish Kumar Plans 11,000 Km Long Human Chain On Prohibition

Two days after Nitish Kumar received lavish praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his liquor prohibition policy in the state, the Bihar chief minister has decided to double up the length of a human chain planned to raise awareness on the issue.Nitish Kumar had planned a human chain spanning 5,000 kilometres on January 21 to bolster support among common people on the prohibition policy. The chain will now be spread over a stretch of 11,000 kilometres.The Bihar government is trying to ensure participation of over two crore people in the event, which will be the world's largest and biggest on any issue.The timing of the human chain is yet to be finalised but it will take place within a span of half an hour. In every district there will be several drones and helicopters for aerial photography. Indian space agency ISRO has also been approached by the state government to capture satellite imagery.Bihar Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh says the human chain will not only prove as the endorsement of prohibition policy by the common man but it's likely to put psychological pressure on neighbouring states like Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh to implement the policy in any form soon."The state government is ensuring that the task of participation is not left with just state officials and there is voluntary participation from common people," added Mr Singh.According to state government calculations, 2,000 people can hold each other's hands in a radius of a kilometre. With the target of number of people participating raised to two crore, the area required has been raised as well.In Bihar, since liquor prohibition policy was enforced in April last year, more than 16,000 people have been arrested on the charges of either consuming or transporting liquor.There are several petitions filed in the Supreme Court challenging the prohibition policy which has several stringent provisions.