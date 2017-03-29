After MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Dhoni Tweets To Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Aadhaar Agency Blacklisted

All India | Updated: March 29, 2017 13:04 IST
MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni complained about Aadhaar data breach to minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

New Delhi:  An Aadhaar volunteer's "fan moment" after he prepared MS Dhoni's card has become awkward for the government at a time it is confronting many questions about the biometric identification system. The agency for which the volunteer works has been blacklisted for 10 years. 

In a series of tweets yesterday, the former India captain's wife Sakshi Dhoni drew Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's attention to the fact that a tweet by the Common Service Centre - one of the many agencies involved in Aadhaar implementation - featured their volunteer with the cricketer and also included a screenshot of his Aadhaar page, making his details public.

With the Twitter exchange redirecting media glare on the scheme amid opposition protests, Mr Prasad today asserted that "Aadhaar is fully secure". 

The I-T minister told reporters, "As far as I know, no personal information has been leaked but I have still assured his wife that we will take full care that no personal information is leaked."

In the controversial tweet that has since been deleted, the Common Service Centre had said: 
Sakshi Dhoni made it clear that the tweets were not ok:In response to Sakshi Dhoni's post, the minister, confused, tweeted:Sakshi Dhoni went on to explain, after which the minister assured action:
The minister said he has instructed the agency to speak to the employee who had his picture clicked with MS Dhoni and "ensure that something like this doesn't happen in future".

Ministry sources described the volunteer as a "village level entrepreneur", part of a huge matrix of centres involved in updating information for a commission.

The exchange between Sakshi Dhoni and the minister has drawn many comments on social media.The Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI recently suspended the authentication services of Axis Bank over concerns about biometrics data being saved illegally. 

The UIDAI, which has issued 112 crore Aadhaar numbers, insists that its database is safe, a point that the government has also made forcefully in parliament.

