After Doklam Standoff, All Eyes On India-China At BRICS Summit: 10 Points

BRICS Summit: PM Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping last met in Astana in June (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in China to attend a summit of BRICS -- a grouping of the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- has said he is looking for "productive discussions and positive outcomes". The three-day summit -- to be held in the coastal city of Xiamen -- comes days after India and China ended the 73-day stand-off at Doklam near Sikkim border. In its backdrop, the bilateral meeting between the leaders of the two nations is expected to draw more attention than the economic agenda.