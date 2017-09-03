A Promotion For 4 Ministers In Cabinet Reshuffle Today

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega cabinet reshuffle today, four ministers will be promoted for acing their assessments. Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will be elevated to cabinet rank; Piyush Goyal is tipped to take over the railways ministry.
Highlights
- Cabinet rank for Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal
- Dharmendra Pradhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to be elevated
- Changes after performance review of ministers
These ministers are mainly seen to be up for a reward for how they translated PM Modi's flagship schemes into reality. They also reportedly enjoy the confidence of BJP president Amit Shah.
Piyush Goyal, the Minister of State for Power, delivered on the government's plan to electrify villages and on auctions in the scam-hit coal sector, and also brought about a turnaround in power production. He is seen as an energetic and hard-working minister.
Dharmendra Pradhan is another minister who has delivered on one of PM Modi's main schemes, one close to his heart - the "Give it Up" plan for people to forego subsidised cooking gas or LPG voluntarily. A low-profile worker, he is also seen to have succeeded in keeping the oil ministry clean of lobbies that have always blighted it.
Nirmala Sitharaman, one of the party's chief spokespersons before she was included in the Modi government, is seen to have grown into her role of Commerce minister. Recently, she travelled to China for a BRICS meeting - a delicate assignment in the middle of a lengthy standoff at the border over Doklam.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the only Muslim face in the council of ministers, is seen to have defended the government strongly and ably in parliament, besides managing ties with the opposition. He has also faced a tough challenge in battling perceptions following a series of mob attacks over beef by self-styled cow vigilantes.
Government sources said last night PM Modi based the selection of members for his team on "4Ps - passion, proficiency, professional and political acumen", to deliver on his vision of "a new India".
Six ministers have been pink-slipped, mainly after they fell short in a performance review. Based on their work, ministers' performance was classified as "positive" or "negative".
An excel spreadsheet of the ministers and their rating was reportedly submitted to PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, and it was the reference point when decisions were taken on changes to the cabinet.