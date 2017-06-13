9 Security Personnel Injured In Grenade Attack In Kashmir's Tral

Terrorists targeted the camp at Lariyar village in Pulwama district, 40 km away from Srinagar, officials said. The camp housed troops of the 180th battalion of CRPF.

All India | Written by | Updated: June 13, 2017 20:40 IST
Terrorists targeted CRPF camp at Lariyar village in Srinagar's Pulwama district, officials said. (File)

Srinagar:  Nine security personnel were injured in a grenade attack on their Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district today.

Terrorists targeted the camp at Lariyar village in Pulwama district, 40 km away from Srinagar, officials said. The camp housed troops of the 180th battalion of CRPF.

The grenade exploded inside the camp causing injuries to nine soldiers, who have been shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The area has been cordoned off to arrest the unidentified terrorists, officials said.

This is the second attack on the CRPF in less than 24 hours in Tral area. Last evening, two soldiers were injured when terrorists attacked the CRPF camp in the town.

A senior police officer said they had inputs about possible terrorist attack today and the information was shared with all security agencies.

Last week, a civilian was injured after terrorists attacked a police convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, near Kashmir's Qazigund area. Terrorists fired at least 10 rounds of bullets, one of which hit the civilian.

With inputs from PTI

