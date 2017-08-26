9 Dera Centres Sealed In Kurukshetra, 2,500 Lathis Found, Say Cops The police carried out search operations at the congregation centres in Kurukshetra during which they found more than 2,500 lathis and other sharp-edges weapons on the premises

Violence broke out yesterday after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in a rape case (AFP) Chandigarh: The Kurukshetra Police today sealed nine congregation centres of



After evicting the people, a large number of security personnel has been deployed outside the Dera Sacha Sauda's congregation centres to prevent violence.



"All the nine naam charcha ghars (congregation centres) in the district have been sealed and entry to these centres has been banned," Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Abhishek Garg said.



The move came after



The police carried out search operations at the congregation centres during which they found more than 2,500 lathis and other sharp-edges weapons on the premises.



"We have recovered 2,500 lathis, some sharp-edged weapons and 2.5 litres of kerosene during the search operation. We have evicted all the followers from the congregation centres and locked all the nine naam charcha ghars in Kurkshetra," Mr Garg said.



He said the situation in Kurukshetra was under control.





