70% Political Funding Comes From Unknown Sources, Says ADR Report: 10 Facts

The income of political parties has increased by a whopping 300-600%. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Nearly 70 per cent of the income of political parties in India comes from unknown sources between 2004 and 2015. Among the national parties, the Congress tops the list with incomes with 83% income from unknown sources, followed by the BJP with 65%. Under the Income Tax Act, political parties do not have to pay tax provided they accept all donations above Rs. 20,000 in cheque. While they are required to keep details of donations below Rs 20,000, it has been pointed out that the option of cash donations leaves room for turning black money to white.