22 Bus Passengers Charred To Death In Collision With Truck In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

Twenty-two people have been reported dead and 15 injured after a bus collided with a truck near the Bareilly bypass in Uttar Pradesh today around 1 am. The injured have been taken to a district hospital. A senior officer said that the bodies are badly charred as the bus caught fire following the collision."Around 5.45 am, we received 22 dead bodies from the bus accident site. The bodies are charred beyond recognition. It is difficult to even determine the gender of the people," said Dr Shailesh Ranjan of the Bareilly district hospital.The diesel tank of the bus burst after the collision which led to a fire. According to reports, it took over 90 minutes for fire engines to reach the spot."The truck and the bus both caught fire after the collision. Fire engines reached as soon as possible but the flames were so high that it took us a lot of effort to actually douse the flames and reach inside", said senior police officer SK Bhagat.Authorities are, however, yet to determine how the incident took place.The bus, which belongs to the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, was enroute to eastern Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district from New Delhi.Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.