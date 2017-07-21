200 'Unwanted' Babies Received In Cradles: Government

Over 200 unwanted babies have been received at the 265 cradle baby reception centres at various hospitals and orphanages of 11 states, the government said today.Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi, however, did not give the time frame in which these children had been received by these centres."As per the information received, cradle baby reception centres have been set up at 265 locations by 11 states and 205 babies have been received in these palnas/cradles so far," Ms Gandhi said in the Rajya Sabha in reply to a question.The Centre had earlier this year ordered all hospitals and orphanages to put up cradles in front of their building so that parents could give up unwanted babies safely.A few states have already been running a similar scheme.The Rajasthan government introduced 'Ashray Palna Sthal Yojna' in 2015 under which 65 cradles were set up at medical colleges, district, satellite and sub-district hospitals.Tamil Nadu introduced a scheme for newborn girls in 1992.