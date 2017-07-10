7 Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Killed In Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag The terrorists also fired at a police party in Bantigoo area in the district.

Highlights 12 pilgrims injured as terrorists opened fire on their bus Bus was reportedly not part of main Amarnath yatra convoy Terrorists also fired at a police party in Anantnag



The bus, which was from Gujarat, was reportedly not part of the main yatra convoy and was not registered with the shrine board, the Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF said. The main yatra convoy is escorted by the CRPF



Terrorists launched the attack on the bus at 8:20 pm in the Bantegoo area of the district, said officials.



The police claimed the bus driver had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which state that no yatra vehicle should be on a highway after 7 pm, reported news agency Press Trust of India.



The terrorists also fired at a police party in the area.



Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack in a statement, saying: "This is an assault on our values and traditions which we hold dear. We will leave no stone unturned to root out the perpetrators of this heinous crime."



"An assault on composite culture of Kashmir and indeed on India's traditionally resilient civilisation. Are apologists listening?" tweeted Union Minister Jitendra Singh.



Following the attack, security has also been stepped up at Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur. Internet services have also been suspended in the Kashmir Valley.



The annual yatra to the holy shrine of Amarnath began from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal amidst tight security arrangements on June 29. Over 6,000 pilgrims were allowed to move towards the shrine from north Kashmir's Baltal base camp while 5,000 pilgrims proceeded from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route.



Around 1.2 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves this year.



Among the security arrangements for the 45-day pilgrimage are a satellite tracking system, drones, mobile bunker vehicles and road opening parties (ROPs) along the entire route from Jammu to Pahalgam and Baltal.



The centre has provided an additional 40,000 paramilitary forces to assist the state government for the yatra.



