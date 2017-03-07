Celebrating Women This International Women's Day

celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women because visibility and awareness help drive positive change for women

declare bold actions you'll take as an individual or organization to help progress the gender agenda because purposeful action can accelerate gender parity across the world

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.In 2017, #BeBoldForChange and take groundbreaking action that truly drives the greatest change for women. Each of us can be a leader within our own spheres of influence and take bold pragmatic action to accelerate gender parity. We can collectively help women advance and unleash the limitless potential offered to economies the world over.Women are and have always been an integral part of the human society. They are a storehouse of love, affection and strength. We often mistake women to be emotionally weak. However, you'd be surprised to know that studies have revealed them to be emotionally far more stronger than men. This perhaps explains why it is they who are blessed with the gift of child bearing powers, who have the strength to leave the comforts of their maternal home and generate the same love and affection for her partner and his family and then later not only take the demanding role of a mother but also be a successful working professional.It's only a woman who can wear so many hats at the same time and juggle between them on a daily basis. It is their inner emotional strength that makes them successful achievers in their personal, social and professional lives. The ability to find a balance between home, family, friends and work makes them the irreplaceable pillars of our society.It's important that we learn to appreciate and respect them for their role in our lives and encourage them to lead a complete life.Let's use International Women's Day (IWD) on March 8 as an important opportunity to:(Dr. Sanjay Chugh is a Senior Neuro-Psychiatrist in New Delhi.)