Women's Health: Food Tips to Help New Mothers Recover Post Childbirth

Women are taking over the world in an unprecedented scale. They have begun populating the workplace greater than ever, and the market is increasingly making laws to facilitate in maximum proportions. However, women also tend to give up on their successful job for various reasons, one of them being childbirth. With hectic work schedules and competitive targets, managing work life and motherhood becomes tough. According to a latest study, providing flexibility to women at their workplace may help them to maintain their careers after childbirth.

The study notes that "the ability to take advantage of the opportunity to work flexibly is most useful" in preventing women from dropping out of the labour market after having their first child." The research led by Heejung Chung of the University of Kent's School of Social Policy, Sociology and Social Research, revealed that women who were able to use flexitime were only half as likely to reduce their hours after the birth of their child.

The findings published in the journal Human Relations revealed that more than half of women in their study sample reduced their working hours after childbirth, while less than a quarter of women who were able to use 'flexitime' reduced their hours.

Flexitime is a system of working a set number of hours with the starting and finishing times chosen within agreed limits by the employee. The study noted that it is the use of flexitime - rather than perceived access to it - that makes the difference. The team noted that, "for mothers with new-borns, perceived access to flexitime in itself may not be enough to tackle the work-life balance demands they are faced with. The flexibility needs to be enacted to really make a difference".

The post pregnancy phase or the recovery phase is very crucial for new mothers. Traditionally in India, new mothers are offered certain foods during the first 40 days after childbirth to gain strength and nourishment, and one such treat is the famous 'Gondh ka Ladoo'. Made with edible gum(gondh), desi ghee, sugar, raisins and a whole lot of chunky nuts and dry fruits; the ladoo is high in calories and is required to meet the extra calories needed by a new mother while she's breastfeeding the new-born.

Meher Rajput, Nutritionist at FITPASS says, "Gondh has many Nutritional and Ayurvedic benefits. It can be mixed with methi dana, saunf, black pepper, til seeds and ajwain also for better benefits. These ladoos help in lubricating the joints and reduces back pain along with other joints pain. It can be served to lactating mothers for the nourishment of their body. It's rich in fat and fiber and can be given to lactating mothers to build their immunity as it helps stimulate the immune system.

Consultant nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta says, "Nursing mothers should ensure the calorie quotient is maintained. Lactating mother needs 600 calories or more per day, whereas the protein and calcium requirement is 20 grams and 1200 grams per day. It must be ensured that you skip no meals. It is also the time to boost up your iron intake, load up on green leafy vegetables for energy. Nimbu and amla also serve as great energy sources. Every vitamin or mineral should be eaten according to the requirement so that it is sufficient for the patient. Healthy fat sources in peanut oil and mustard oil are also essential. Milk and dairy products like ghee are also fruitful in the recovery phase. Intake of traditional food like panjiris and pinnis are also an effective way to keep up your energy levels."

