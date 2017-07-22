Shah Rukh Khan's 'Universal' Truth: He's A 'Wimp' On Rides

Shah Rukh Khan, who is in Los Angeles with his entire family for a vacation, has been giving us a fair idea about what the actor is doing in LA. After completing his forthcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal's promotional duties in India, SRK went to Los Angeles. His first post from LA was about refraining from smoking and the latest one tells us that the 51-year-old actor took his children to the famous Universal Studios Hollywood. "Took the kids 2 @unistudios, this time AbRam's turn. Thx for the hospitality & as always I am a wimp on the rides!" SRK captioned a photograph of himself. Shah Rukh Khan has been married to Gauri, an interior designer, for over 25 years now. The couple together has three children - Aryan, 19, Suhana, 17 and AbRam, 4. Aryan is currently studying film at the University of Southern California.
Highlights
- "As always I am a wimp on the rides," SRK tweeted
- SRK launched Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer via video conference yesterday
- The film releases on August 4
Here's what SRK is doing in Los Angeles.
Took the kids 2 @Unistudios , this time AbRam's turn. Thx for the hospitality & as always I am a wimp on the rides! pic.twitter.com/33N9oOQ283— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2017
And I refrained from smoking even though the area sanctioned it! For a break in LA. pic.twitter.com/TeVymKbl7k— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 19, 2017
Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan joined his Jab Harry Met Sejal co-star Anushka Sharma and director Imtiaz Ali in Mumbai via video conference to launch to the trailer of their film. Jab Harry Met Sejal is a love story between Harry (SRK) and Sejal (Anushka). Shah Rukh plays a tour guide in the film. Of Jab Harry Met Sejal, SRK earlier told news agency IANS, "The film travels a lot but it is not on travel. It's about a tourist guide, but it's a love story. Two people meet somehow, and somewhere down the line as they are moving around, they kind of fall in love." It is SRK and Anushka's third film together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Technical glitch after preparing it for hours. So sorry all media ...couldn't answer questions.But here's my solo pic! pic.twitter.com/HZoEwro4mF— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 21, 2017
While SRK is busy shooting and promoting his films, wife Gauri's new store Gauri Khan Designs was launched recently.