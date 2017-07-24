Poster Boys Trailer: Sunny And Bobby Deol Find Themselves Accidentally Infamous The trailer of Poster Boys, starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade, shows how three men (Vinay Sharma, Jagaavar Chaudhry and Arjun Singh) accidentally feature in a vasectomy advertisement poster which affects their personal and social life

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Poster Boys: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade in a still from the film New Delhi: Highlights The trailer shows how the trio try to get rid of their 'poster boy' image The film is inspired by a real life story The film marks Shreyas Talpade's debut as a director Poster Boys, starring Poster Boys is inspired by a real life story of three coolies, who found their pictures on a vasectomy poster. It definitely promises to be a laughter riot. The film is a remake of Marathi film Poshter Boyz and marks Shreyas Talpade's debut as a director.



Watch the trailer of Poster Boys here:





#PosterBoys has been trending on Twitter.



Poster Boys also features Sonali Kulkarni, Ranadheer Rai, Lara Dutta, Urvashi Rautela and Tasha Bhambra in pivotal roles.



Poster Boys is scheduled to release in theatres on September 8.



The Deol brothers will be seen reuniting onscreen after their 2013 movie Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, which also starred their father Dharmendra. The film, directed by Sangeeth Sivan, was a sequel to the 2011 hit film Yamla Pagla Deewana.



Sunny and Bobby Deol have previously worked together in films like Apne and Dillagi.



, which will be directed by him.



After Poster Boys, Sunny Deol will feature in Neerraj Pathak's Bhaiyyaji Superhitt.



Bobby Deol last made a cameo appearance in Singh Saab The Great.



Shreyas Talpade was last seen in Wah Taj, directed by Ajit Sinha. After Poster Boys, he will reportedly feature in Typecaste.





The trailer of, starring Sunny Deol , Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade, has been unveiled today. The two-and-a-half minute trailer shows how Vinay Sharma (Bobby), Jagaavar Chaudhry (Sunny) and Arjun Singh (Shreyas) accidentally feature in a vasectomy advertisement poster which causes problems in their personal and social life. The film revolves around how these three men try to get rid of their 'poster boy' image.is inspired by a real life story of three coolies, who found their pictures on a vasectomy poster. It definitely promises to be a laughter riot. The film is a remake of Marathi filmand marks Shreyas Talpade's debut as a director.Watch the trailer ofhere:#PosterBoys has been trending on Twitter.also features Sonali Kulkarni, Ranadheer Rai, Lara Dutta, Urvashi Rautela and Tasha Bhambra in pivotal roles.Poster Boys is scheduled to release in theatres on September 8.The Deol brothers will be seen reuniting onscreen after their 2013 movie, which also starred their father Dharmendra. The film, directed by Sangeeth Sivan, was a sequel to the 2011 hit filmSunny and Bobby Deol have previously worked together in films likeand Sunny Deol will soon be launching his son Karan in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas , which will be directed by him.After, Sunny Deol will feature in Neerraj Pathak'sBobby Deol last made a cameo appearance inShreyas Talpade was last seen in, directed by Ajit Sinha. After, he will reportedly feature in