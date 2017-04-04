Yoga Education Programme To Be Compulsory In Uttar Pradesh Government Schools

471 Shares EMAIL PRINT Yoga Education Programme To Be Compulsory In Uttar Pradesh Government Schools Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state education officials to work in regard to make a Yoga Education Programme compulsory in government schools. The state government has also decided to make self-defence training for girl students mandatory in the state run schools. CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting of state education department officials yesterday where he gave all these directions, said a statement released by the Uttar Pradesh government.



A Press Trust of India report said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister directed to make 'Rani Laxmibai Aatmaraskha Kaaryakram' (Rani Laxmibai self defence programme) and 'Yog Shiksha Kaaryakram' (Yoga education programme) compulsory.



Aiming to curb the activities of "cheating mafia", the Uttar Pradesh government has directed state officials to blacklist centres where mass copying takes place and register FIRs in this regard.



In the meeting, Adityanath also stressed on filing FIRs in instances government teachers are found running private coaching centres.



It was also decided that the government would introduce guidelines to curtail huge school fees charged by private schools and colleges in the state.



Mr. Adityanath also talked on a uniform syllabus for all the state universities of Uttar Pradesh and the need to ensure that academic sessions in educational institutions are held regularly.



The CM also asked the higher education institutes to conduct the recruitment process to fill up the vacancies of teachers in the state.



Instructions were also given to quash 'old trades' such as radio mechanic in ITIs and start new courses as per the demand of the industry.



Adityanath made it amply clear that resources of private engineering colleges, which were on the verge of closure, should be utilised by other educational institutes and possibilities in this regard must be explored, reported PTI.



(With Inputs from PTI)



