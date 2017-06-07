With 99.99 Percentile In Class 12 Exam, This Gujarat Boy Wants To Become A Monk

Varshil's father, Jigar Shah is an income tax officer and mother Ami Shah is a homemaker. He took the decision to don white robes and turn to an ascetic life almost a fortnight ago when the result for Gujarat Board class 12 (general stream) was declared. According to his relatives, Varshil had always leaned toward religion and observed all religious practices and lived a simple life. He was always confident of getting good marks and did not even check his result after it was declared as he had already decided his future course of action.
Varshil was inspired to embrace asceticism from his guru Kalyan Ratnavijaysuri Maharaj. His guru helped him realise the relevance of Jainism in the modern world and made his resolve stronger for joining the ranks of Jain Acharyas.
Varshil will take Diksha in Surat in the presence of his family, several devotees and Jain Acharyas. The preparation for the event has already begun. The event would be attended by Jain acharyas such as Kalyanvratnavijayji and Vijaynarchandrasuri.
Click here for more Education News