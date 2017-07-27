WBSCTE: West Bengal Techniccal And Vocational Theoretical Exam Postponed

Kolkata: The West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education & Skill Development today announced that tomorrow's theoretical examinations for 8th and 10th class passed candidates has been postponed for an indefinite period.
"Theoretical examinations of VIII / X level short term course scheduled to be held in 2,352 vocational training centres on July 28 at 12 pm... is postponed until further order," a statement signed by Council's Chief Administrative Officer B Bhattacharya said.
The council cited the reason behind the move as "unavoidable circumstances."
An estimated 83,575 candidates were slated to appear for the examinations.
