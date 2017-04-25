VITEEE 2017: Phase 1 Counselling To Start From May 10; Check The Schedule Here

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT VITEEE 2017 Results: Phase 1 Counselling To Start From May 10; Check The Schedule Here New Delhi: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) declared the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2017 Results last Sunday. Now the website of VITEEE has released the counseling details of the VIT admission. The candidates who have qualified the VITEEE 2017 till 99999th rank can attend the cousellings scheduled from May 11 to May 55.



Phase-I Counselling will be for the candidates who have secured ranks till 20000th. Phase 1 counselling will be held from May 10 to May 12.



Phase 1 Couselling Schedule



Ranks 1-8000 - May 10

Ranks 8001-14000 - May 11

Ranks 14001-20000 - May 12 VITEEE 2017 Results: Phase 1 Counselling To Start From May 10

The website said that VITEEE-2017 Rank holders between 1 to 99999 are eligible to attend the counselling for admission in Vellore / Chennai / Bhopal (MP) / VIT-AP.



For VIT- Bhopal: VITEEE-2017 Rankholders upto 150000 are eligible to attend the counselling for admission in Bhopal (MP). The date of counselling for Rank holders between 100000 to 150000 (only for Bhopal, MP) will be announced in due course.



The candidates can go the official website of VIT and check



VITEEE entrance exam 2017 is held for admission to B.Tech. programs offered at Vellore Institute of Technology. The application process for the exam began in November and the last date for receipt of application forms was February 28, 2017.



