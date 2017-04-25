VITEEE 2017: Phase 1 Counselling To Start From May 10; Check The Schedule Here

Phase-I Counselling will be for the candidates who have secured ranks till 20000th. Phase 1 counselling will be held from May 10 to May 12.
Phase 1 Couselling Schedule
Ranks 1-8000 - May 10
Ranks 8001-14000 - May 11
Ranks 14001-20000 - May 12
The website said that VITEEE-2017 Rank holders between 1 to 99999 are eligible to attend the counselling for admission in Vellore / Chennai / Bhopal (MP) / VIT-AP.
For VIT- Bhopal: VITEEE-2017 Rankholders upto 150000 are eligible to attend the counselling for admission in Bhopal (MP). The date of counselling for Rank holders between 100000 to 150000 (only for Bhopal, MP) will be announced in due course.
The candidates can go the official website of VIT and check the merit list, All India rank list and score card . VIT has conducted the VITEEE 2017 examination from April 5 to April 16 this year.
VITEEE entrance exam 2017 is held for admission to B.Tech. programs offered at Vellore Institute of Technology. The application process for the exam began in November and the last date for receipt of application forms was February 28, 2017.
