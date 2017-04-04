University of Chicago, Odisha Goveranment Sign Tie-Up

Bhubaneswar: Naveen Patnaik led Odisha government signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) yesterday with University of Chicago and University of Chicago Trust in India for delivering innovative solutions for preserving and promoting Odia language and cultural heritage of Odisha. Under this collaboration, a Virtual Academy will be established for digitisation, preservation and improved access of archival material of Odia language and culture. The partnership will also extend to various other fields for providing better solutions to the basic needs of the people of my state.
"I am delighted at the signing of the Statement of Intent with University of Chicago Trust and The University of Chicago for delivering innovative solutions for preserving and promoting Odia language and cultural heritage of Odisha", said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after the event.
"The world is undergoing fast changes and the future will be driven by the knowledge and technology-centric solutions. Hence, knowledge partnerships between premier universities and policy makers in government have become imperative. As Odisha marches towards its vision for the future, we are committed to make such collaborations an integral part of our planning process", added Mr. Patnaik in a Facebook post.
The cooperation between the state government and University of Chicago would also deal with research, monitoring and impact evaluation and pilot project implementation in the sectors of energy, environment, health, water and sanitation, reported IANS.
(With Inputs from IANS)
Click here for more Education News