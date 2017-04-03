University Of California Foreign Applications Drop Sharply

San Francisco: A San Francisco Chronicle analysis shown that applications from international students to the University of California have fallen for the first time in 12 years - reversing an era of robust global interest in the famed United States public institution. The analysis also said that the drop-off follows more than a decade in which the number of international applications rose by an average of 21 percent a year - or more than 2,500 annually. And it also coincides with the election of President Trump.
UC's application deadline for fall 2017 admissions was last November and Trump was elected Nov. 8.
Applications from Mexico plunged by 30 percent. Countries with large populations of Muslims sent in 10 percent fewer applications, the report said.
Melanie Gottlieb with the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers says admissions officers reported that would-be applicants expressed concerns about "negative rhetoric around the Muslim faith, and immigration changes."
"We can't speculate", a representative from the U.S. Department of Education told San Francisco Chronicle on this phenomenon.
According to a new national survey of 261 colleges and universities by the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, not only at UC, but at campuses across the country see this phenomenon. 39% of responding institutions in the survey reported a decline in international applications, 35% reported an increase, and 26% reported no change in applicant numbers.
Institutions report the highest declines in applications from the Middle East and applications from India and China have also been impacted, the survey said.
