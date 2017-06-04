Two Medical Colleges To Start In Himachal This Session: Virbhadra Singh Two newly-opened medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh will start admissions from this session, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh announced on Saturday.

He also thanked the Union Government for granting permission for establishing medical colleges at Chamba and Mandi town.



The college in Chamba would be named Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, while that at Mandi, named the Lal Bahadur Shashtri Medical College. Both the colleges would have an intake capacity of 100 MBBS students, an official statement said.



Mr Virbhadra Singh has also thanked the central government for renewal of permission for admission of the second batch of 100 MBBS seats for this session in Dr Y.S. Parmar Government Medical College in Nahan town.



He said this would go a long way in strengthening the medical education in the state.



The Chief Minister said the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had agreed to three medical colleges for the state at Chamba, Hamirpur and Nahan towns but approval for the institution at Hamirpur is still awaited.



Two government medical colleges - at Shimla and Tanda - were functioning with a total intake of 200 MBBS students.



