Teachers Court Arrest To Mark 'Anti-Student, Anti-Teacher Government Policies' More than five thousand teachers from Central and State Universities and Colleges across the country converged in Delhi today to celebrate Teachers' Day in a unique way - by courting Arrest under the banner of AIFUCTO and FEDCUTA.

More than five thousand teachers from Central and State Universities and Colleges across the country converged in Delhi today to celebrate Teachers' Day in a unique way - by courting Arrest under the banner of AIFUCTO and FEDCUTA. The teachers were protesting against the non- declaration of the Chauhan Pay Review Committee Report that was submitted to Ministry of Human Resources Development more than six months ago.



The Pay Review Committee, that deals not only with pay revision, but with all aspects of teachers' service conditions, including permanent recruitment, promotions and pension, is expected to have made positive recommendations to address the grievances of teachers regarding contractualisation and adhocism of services, denial of promotions and pension, said a statement from FEDCUTA, Federation of Central University Teachers Associations.



However, the statement added that, in an unprecedented move, the government has refused to make the report public.



Apart from reiterating long standing demands including 100% funding of Central and State Universities, teachers expressed their strong opposition to the attempts by the government to impose a blueprint of privatisation and commercialisation through the scheme of so called "autonomous colleges" and "Graded Autonomy of Universities."



This would lead to a steep hike in fees and deprive most students from access to affordable, quality education, the statement said.



The gathering was addressed by Rajya Sabha MP, D. Raja(CPI), who led a delegation of AIFUCTO and FEDCUTA Office Bearers to meet the MHRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar.



The delegation (including the General Secretary of AIFUCTO, Prof Arun Kumar, and the newly elected President of DUTA and FEDCUTA, Dr. Rajib Ray) reported that the Minister assured them that the Pay Revision would be announced "very soon", but had no answers for the unprecedented secrecy about the report of the PRC, or any assurance about our demand for 100% funding.



