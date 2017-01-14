Result Cum Score Card Of NEET-PG 2017 And All India Rank Is Out: Check Now

Qualified candidates have been assigned a unique All India NEET-PG Rank in descending order of their scores and utilizing the tie breaker criteria mentioned in para 14.4 of NEET-PG Information Bulletin. National Board of Examinations as also said that the result for All India 50% quota MD/MS/Post Diploma Seats shall be declared by 15 th January 2017.
Qualifying criteria
In order to be eligible for admission to any postgraduate course in a particular academic year, it shall be necessary for a candidate to obtain minimum of marks at 50th percentile in 'National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses' held for the said academic year. However, in respect of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at 40th percentile.
Validity of NEET-PG 2017 Result Cum Score Card
The validity of the result of NEET-PG 2017 shall be only for the current admission session i.e. 2017 admission session for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses and cannot be carried forward for the next session of admissions for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.
NBE (National Board of Examinations) had declared the NEET PG 2017 results in following types:
- State quota seats for MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses of all states/UTs of India (including the states of Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana)
- Admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses in all Private Medical Colleges/Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities
- Admission to PG Medical Courses in AFMS Institutions
- Admission to DNB CET Broad specialty courses (January 2017 session)
How to Check NEET PG 2017 Result Cum Score Card
- Go the website of National Board of Examinations
- Click on the link "Result cum Score Card of NEET-PG 2017 - All India NEET-PG Rank"
- Enter Testing Id, Date of Birth and Captcha in the next page
- Download your results