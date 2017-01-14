Result Cum Score Card Of NEET-PG 2017 And All India Rank Is Out: Check Now

State quota seats for MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses of all states/UTs of India (including the states of Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana)

Admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses in all Private Medical Colleges/Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities

Admission to PG Medical Courses in AFMS Institutions

Admission to DNB CET Broad specialty courses (January 2017 session)

The result of NEET-PG 2017 has been declared and can be seen at Notice Board at Ansari Nagar Office of National Board of Examinations, New Delhi and at the website of the board. Though the notification had said the results of NEET PG 2017 will be out by 2015, National Board of Examinations has declared the results two days earlier.Qualified candidates have been assigned a unique All India NEET-PG Rank in descending order of their scores and utilizing the tie breaker criteria mentioned in para 14.4 of NEET-PG Information Bulletin. National Board of Examinations as also said that the result for All India 50% quota MD/MS/Post Diploma Seats shall be declared by 15 th January 2017.In order to be eligible for admission to any postgraduate course in a particular academic year, it shall be necessary for a candidate to obtain minimum of marks at 50th percentile in 'National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses' held for the said academic year. However, in respect of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at 40th percentile.The validity of the result of NEET-PG 2017 shall be only for the current admission session i.e. 2017 admission session for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses and cannot be carried forward for the next session of admissions for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.