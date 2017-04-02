NIRF 2017: HRD Ministry To Announce National Ranking Tomorrow

New Delhi: India Rankings 2017 of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) will be released on 3rd April, 2017 by Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar through a Press conference. NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by then Minister of Human Resource Development on 29th September 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India. India Rankings - 2016 based on this framework were released on 4th April 2016 and this was the first edition of NIRF.
The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by Ministry of Human Resources Development, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover "Teaching, Learning and Resources," "Research and Professional Practices," "Graduation Outcomes," "Outreach and Inclusivity," and "Perception".
But this ambitious project - NIRF - has garnered cold response from higher educational institutions this year with around 800 less participants than last year, reports Press Trust of India.
According to a PTI source, 2,735 educational institutions have participated in this year's process as against last year's 3,563 participants.
Though, over 800 new participants will be introduced under some new categories added from this year. New categories include institutions from medical and law backgrounds.
"For the 2017 rankings, the main parameters have remained the same. However, there are a few significant changes in a few sub-parameters. Also, this year every large institution will be given a common overall rank as well as a discipline specific rank as applicable," a senior HRD official told PTI.
The official also said that the stringent norms of NIRF ranking methodology as the reason for the cold response in the participation from the educational institutions. He also said that some institutions have not been maintaining the data sought by NIRF for the analysis and that would have also caused the lesser participation. 'They may participate in coming years', he expressed hope.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi and Hyderabad University topped the list of central varsities last year while IIT-Madras and IIM-Bangalore led among technological and management institutions.
Some academicians had criticised the first ranking saying the list was full of "surprises" even as the HRD ministry maintained that the rankings of NIRF 2016 were based on the data submitted by varsities.
(With Inputs from PTI)
Click here for more Education News