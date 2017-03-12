NEET 2017: Correction Window Closes On March 12, CBSE Clarifies Details

The correction window of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2017 [NEET(UG)-2017] is open and the conducting authority of the exam CBSE has clarified issues related to uploading of photo and other details in a recent notice published in the NEET 2017 official website. The NEET 2017 Correction window opened for the candidates on 7 th March and it will be closed by 12 March 11.59 pm. CBSE has told the candidates who are appearing in the exam that there is no need of uploading photographs with name and date now.Same as, the CBSE has also said that all such photographs with name and date uploaded by the candidates will be accepted for NEET 2017 as well.Regarding the names of parents getting interchanged in the process of filling application for NEET 2017, the CBSE said that such corrections will be accepted at the time of the counseling by producing the original record, i.e., Class 10 and 12 Marksheet and Certificate. CBSE has also said that Aadhaar Card would also be accepted before the Counselling Authorities for this purpose.The public notice regarding the problems faced by the students during the process of application also said that the candidates whose parents names have been interchanged will not face any problem during the examination. The correction window will be closed by today midnight and all the candidates who are planning to do correction are advised to do it before tonight.The NEET (UG) 2017 exam will be conducted on Sunday, the 7th May, 2017.

