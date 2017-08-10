NCERT To Assess Learning Outcomes Through National Achievement Survey The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) conducts periodic national surveys of learning achievement of children in classes III, V, VIII and X. So far, NCERT has conducted four rounds of National Achievement Survey (NAS) for class V, three rounds for classes III and VIII and one round for class X.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT NCERT To Assess Learning Outcomes Through National Achievement Survey New Delhi: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will assess learning outcomes instead of learning achievements in school students. The learning outcomes developed by NCERT has also been shared with all States and UT's to make sure children across the country develop appropriate learning level. The NCERT has been conducting periodic national surveys of learning achievement of children in classes III, V, VIII and X. So far, NCERT has conducted four rounds of National Achievement Survey (NAS) for class V, three rounds for classes III and VIII and one round for class X.



The surveys have revealed the improvement witnessed in learning achievement levels of pupils, in identified subjects from first round to fourth round. The result of the previous surveys have revealed that Mathematics and Science remain weak point for many school children specially in the senior classes, i.e. class VIII and class X.



The findings of the third round of National Achievement Survey (NAS) were shared by Shri Upendra Kushwaha today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.



The 3rd National Achievement Survey (NAS)



The third round of National Achievement Survey (NAS) in class III revealed that 73% children achieved above 50% in language and 76% children achieved more than 50% in Mathematics. In class V 36% children achieved more than 50% in language and 37% children achieved more than 50% in Mathematics.



In class VIII the achievement in Mathematics was low as only 14% children could achieve more than 50% marks. In science similar positions persisted as only 17 % children could answer more than 50% questions correctly. In class X the 16% children achieved more than 50% marks in Mathematics and in Science 22% children achieved more than 50% scores.



NAS from 2017 onwards



From current year onwards, Government has decided to conduct Survey of Learning Outcomes as National Achievement Survey (NAS) with district as the sampling unit. The Survey will assess the competencies developed in the students studying in grades III, V and VIII in government and government aided schools.



RTE Act, 2009 and Learning Outcomes



In order to focus on quality of education, the Central Rules to the RTE Act, 2009 have been amended on 20th February, 2017 to include reference on class-wise and subject-wise Learning Outcomes. The Learning Outcomes for each class in Languages (Hindi, English and Urdu), Mathematics, Environmental Studies, Science and Social Science up to the elementary level have, accordingly, been finalized and shared with all States and UTs. These would serve as a guideline for States and UTs to ensure that all children acquire appropriate learning level. The students learning assessment will be according to the Learning Outcomes developed by NCERT.



