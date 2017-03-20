NCERT Journals Delayed Due To Lack Of Editorial Staff, Says Union Minister

Some of the journals published by the National Council of Educational Research (NCERT) have been delayed due to non-availability of required editorial staff, the Centre has said. The information was given by Minister of State for HRD, Upendra Kushwaha in response to a written question in Lok Sabha. "The main reason for delay in bringing out the journals in time is non-availability of requisite number of editorial staff in NCERT," he said. The minister, however, clarified that there was no proposal to reduce the number of journals.The NCERT publishes journals and periodicals for students of teacher education institutions pursuing courses like BEd, MEd and MPhil; PhD scholars, teacher-educators, researchers and educationists.The council publishes five quarterly journals--Bhartiya Adhunik Shiksha, Journal of Indian Education, Prathmik Shiksha, Primary teacher, School Science--and a half-yearly journal Indian Educational Review.