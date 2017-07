NCERT CEE 2017 Result To Be Declared Today

NCERT CEE 2017 Result: Where To Check?



NCERT CEE 2017 Result: How To Check?

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will declare the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2017 result today. The NCERT CEE 2017 result will be declared for B.Sc.B.Ed./B.A.B.Ed./M.Sc.Ed. programmes. The exam was held on 11 June 2017 for granting admission to eligible candidates to various academic programmes at NCERT. These academic programmes will be offered through the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) at Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysore, Shillong and PRARAMBH (School of Teacher Education) Jhajjar, Haryana. Out of all the courses mentioned above, B.Sc. B.Ed and B.A. B.Ed. is offered at Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana.The result will be available at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in or ncert-cee.gov.in.Candidates can check their result by logging into the respective website using their registration number or application number.Results for B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed./M.Ed. programmes will be declared on 24 July 2017.