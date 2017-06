Mumbai University Admission 2017: Application Date Extended For Under Graduate Courses

Mumbai University has extended the deadline to apply for under graduate courses for the academic year 2017-18. The decision was taken keeping in view the late result declaration of HSC examination by Maharashtra board on May 30. As per the new schedule, the sale of offline application forms will continue till the final cut off date of admission. Mumbai University is one of the oldest universities in India with almost 711 colleges affiliated to it. It is also one of the largest universities in the world.Mumbai University is known not just for its illustrious list of alumni but also for the quality of education it offers. The university has three campuses in the city and one outside Mumbai.Mumbai University primarily offers under graduate programs in Arts, Science, Commerce, Social work, Mass Media and integrated programs in management, and science courses.The new application schedule for Mumbai University is given below:Till final cut-off date of admissionJune 21, 2017 (till 5 pm)June 21, 2017 (till 5 pm)June 22, 2017June 23, June 27, and June 28, 2017.June 28, 2017July 1, 2017Click here for more Education News