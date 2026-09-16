Mumbai University Extends UG, PG Admission Deadline Till September 30

The University of Mumbai has extended the deadline for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered through its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). Eligible students can now apply till September 30.

The university said students can take direct admission to various programmes offered by CDOE. The admission process for these courses is being conducted in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

CDOE Offers Several Undergraduate Courses

At the undergraduate level, CDOE offers BA programmes in subjects such as History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Geography, Rural Development, Marathi, Hindi and English.

Students can also apply for BCom, BCom in Accounting and Finance, BSc in Information Technology and BSc in Computer Science.

Postgraduate Courses Offered By CDOE

The postgraduate programmes include MA courses in History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Marathi, Hindi, English, Geography, Education, Communication and Journalism, and Public Relations.

CDOE also offers MCom in Advanced Accountancy and Business Management, MSc programmes in Mathematics, Information Technology and Computer Science, as well as Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA).

Diploma And Dual Degree Courses

Students can also apply for a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management and a Diploma in School Management. CDOE also provides a dual degree option.

Admissions to the two-year MMS and MCA programmes are currently underway. Candidates who have cleared the entrance examination are being sent online payment links to pay their fees and confirm admission.

The list of candidates who qualified in the online entrance examination has been published on the CDOE website.

CDOE Expands Online Courses

The centre has also increased its online course offerings. MA Sociology has been available in online mode since the previous academic year, while the Diploma in School Management has been introduced online from the current academic year.

For these programmes, the admission process and examinations will be conducted online, allowing students to enrol without having to be present at a particular location.

The university said CDOE is aimed at students who are unable to pursue higher education through the regular college system or could not get admission to a conventional college.

CDOE has regional centres at Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, Sawantwadi and Palghar, where students can get admission guidance and study material.