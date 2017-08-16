MSBSHSE Supplementary Result 2017: Important Points Candidates Should Know The result may be announced at the result portal mahresult.nic.in or else at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the supplementary exam result within August. Candidates awaiting the result must go through the official update as and when it will be available online. As of now no update is available on the official website of the Board. However a board official has confirmed it to NDTV that the result will be declared in the last week of August. The result may be announced at the result portal mahresult.nic.in or else at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.With result news going viral, candidates should take care of few important things like checking the result from trusted official websites instead of clicking on spam links, keeping login details in hand, etc.During the result declaration, chances of website getting slow may arise. Students should therefore wait for a while before retrying. The result will be available for a few days for the candidates to check; therefore should not panic in case the website doesn't load quickly.Though Board will issue mark statement to the concerned students soon after the result declaration, students should however save the online copy of the mark sheet immediately after downloading it. Candidates should also go through the entries made in the mark sheet particularly for name, date of birth and related information. Issues, if any, must be taken to the Board's notice, immediately.Click here for more Education News