Mahatma Gandhi University UGCAP 2017 First Allotment List To Be Released Today At Mgu.ac.in

How to check MGU Allotment List?
Step one: Go to MGU official website: mgu.ac.in
Step two: Navigate to the Admission tab and click on the link for UGCAP.
Step three: Click on the Check Allotment tab.
Step four: Enter the required details and check your allotment status.
If your name features in the first allotment status, you will need to report to the respective institute and complete the admission formalities by June 14. The university will then publish the second allotment list on June 19, 2017.
MGU conducts UGCAP for admission to almost 60 under graduate courses in various streams. Candidates whose name feature in the allotment list will have to download 'Allotment memo' from the website and present it at the allotted institute at the time of admission.